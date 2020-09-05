Banned or Not, Raja Singh’s Fan Pages Are All over Facebook 

Notwithstanding the grave allegations of hate speech against Singh, who in a string of controversial statements said that he will "behead" those opposing Ram temple at Ayodhya. In 2017, he was quoted to have said, "To those who warn of dire consequences if Ram Mandir is built. We were waiting for you to say this so we can behead you."



The same year, in a video released, Singh had asked West Bengal to repeat the 2002 riots in Gujarat, in the state.

A Facebook spokesperson said, "We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform."

However that doesn't dissuade his fan base. On the contrary, that's what makes him "popular" in the virtual world. Not just Facebook pages with lakhs of followers but many individuals too, started fan pages for Singh with a limited number of followers. One of them is ‘I Support T Raja Singh’ with just 2,617 followers or ‘Raja Singh Team Jai Sri Ram’ with a humble 3,940 followers.

And there are plenty like these. However, there is an overarching trend – Singh is pictured next to either Shivaji, Lord Ram or Ganesha statues for an overt Hindu nationalist sentiment. Regardless of what Facebook has to say about him, his fans view him as a "fighter", "saviour" who does not care about being banned from one social media platform.

Singh has not responded to calls or text messages seeking his view on this, at the time this article was written.

There is no data to suggest whether there has been any surge or dip in Singh's approval ratings after the social media giant took the big decision. However, he continues to be a 'Hindutva icon' fighting for a 'cause', for his cult fan base, on Facebook.