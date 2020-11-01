Bihar Assembly Elections: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Chhapra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address four rallies in Bihar on Sunday, ahead of phase two of the state assembly elections on Tuesday. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to the poll-bound state in recent weeks as JD(U) chief and NDA member Nitish Kumar seeks a fourth-terms as chief minister.

The Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday night that he will be addressing rallies in Chhapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha.

Chhapra, considered a stronghold of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, will see PM Modi address back-to-back rallies. This is the first time, Lalu, currently in jail for corruption, isn’t addressing election rallies in the region.

PM Modi has so far addressed six election rallies in Bihar and is scheduled to address a total of 16 rallies before polling ends on November 7.