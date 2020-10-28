52.24% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 pm in Bihar Elections: EC

In 2015, the voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections was 54.94 percent, while it was 53.54 in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

IANS reported that polling for the first phase of the elections only gathered momentum on Wednesday afternoon, with voting having started at a sluggish pace in the morning due to technical glitches at some of the polling booths.

In view of the pandemic and fear of violence in areas affected by Maoist extremists, voting was far from brisk in the morning hours, the report said.