Beijing's Live-Fire Exercise Reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Sparks Fear

From Beijing’s perspective, US support for Taiwan has remained a – if not the – major obstacle to achieving unification. Following the outbreak of the Korean War, the US put a stop to any possible invasion plans by Beijing by deploying the 7th fleet in the Taiwan Strait. Later, in 1954, it entered into a defence treaty with Taiwan. The US did eventually terminate that treaty after establishing diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1979. But the US Congress responded by passing the Taiwan Relations Act , which mandated the US to provide Taiwan with defensive weapons and “maintain the capacity of the United States” to basically defend Taiwan.

Although the US did also withdraw diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, Beijing has remained acutely sensitive to any actions that would suggest Washington is seeking to inject any “officiality” into the relationship, as it believes this would constitute an erosion of US commitments to China over the status of Taiwan. This was a key issue at stake in the Taiwan Straits Crisis of 1995-1996, when the US permitted then Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui to visit his alma mater , Cornell University. Pelosi’s visit – being the first in decades by such a high-ranking US politician – also touches on this nerve.