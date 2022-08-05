Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 8 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

We're now in the home leg of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. with just a few more days of action left.

On Day 8, wrestling action gets underway in Birmingham with some of India's big medal favourites in contention. In Gold Coast in 2018, India won 12 medals across all categories, including five golds. This time, a star-studded Indian team will attempt to maintain its top ranking while enhancing its overall performance.

The women's hockey team too will take the field, for their big semi-final against Australia.