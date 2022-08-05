Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 8 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent
Indian wrestlers will be ready to compete in Birmingham on Day 8 in order to defend their Commonwealth Games reign.
We're now in the home leg of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. with just a few more days of action left.
On Day 8, wrestling action gets underway in Birmingham with some of India's big medal favourites in contention. In Gold Coast in 2018, India won 12 medals across all categories, including five golds. This time, a star-studded Indian team will attempt to maintain its top ranking while enhancing its overall performance.
The women's hockey team too will take the field, for their big semi-final against Australia.
Here's the full Indian schedule for Friday at the 2022 CWG:
Athletics
Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06pm
Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10pm
Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19pm
Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53am on Saturday
Badminton - Starts At 3:30pm
Women's Singles Round of 16 - PV Sindhu
Women's Singles Round of 16 - Akarshi Kashyap
Men's Singles Round of 16 - Kidambi Srikanth
Women's Doubles Round of 16 - Jolly Tressa/Gayatri Gopichand
Men's Doubles Round of 16 - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Table Tennis - Starts At 8:30pm
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2pm
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2pm
Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15pm
Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15pm
Wrestling - Starts At 3pm
(Medal rounds start at 9:30pm)
Men’s 65kg - Bajrang Punia
Men’s 86kg - Deepak Punia
Men’s 125kg - Mohit Grewal
Women’s 57kg - Anshu Malik
Women’s 62kg - Sakshi Malik
Women’s 68kg - Divya Kakran
Squash - Starts At 10:30pm
Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh - 5.15pm
Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12am (Saturday)
Hockey - Starts At 12:45am (Saturday)
Women's Semi-Final - India vs Australia
