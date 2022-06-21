Fact-Check: 2021 Video From Kashmir Falsely Linked to Agnipath Protests

Amid the ongoing protests over the new Agnipath scheme, a video showing protesters clashing with the police and army personnel is being shared on social media with the claim that it is of protests in Bihar.

The army recruitment scheme, announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 14 June, has been met with violent protests in several states of India, including Bihar, where 60 train coaches have been burnt and property worth about Rs 700 crore has been damaged since June 15.

However, we found that this video is from Kashmir and showed police firing tear gas and warning shots to disperse protesters who had attempted to participate in the Muharram procession in 2021.

Click here to get the live updates on the Agnipath protests.