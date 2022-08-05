'US Will Not Allow China To Isolate Taiwan': Nancy Pelosi After Military Drills

In the wake of military drills in the Taiwan Strait, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday, 5 August, said that China tried to isolate Taiwan, but that the US would not allow it.

"The Chinese made their strikes, probably using our visit as an excuse. They've tried to isolate Taiwan, keeping them most recently from World Health Organization (WHO) by not even letting their participation beyond their agency of World Health Agency that makes these determinations," Pelosi said.

"They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places but they'll not isolate Taiwan by preventing us to travel there...We will not allow them to isolate Taiwan," she added.