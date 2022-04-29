Bommai Opposes It, Amit Shah Supports: BJP's Mixed Stance on Hindi Imposition

Hindi, being the most spoken language in India, has been heralded by the BJP as a 'national language' on numerous occasions in the recent past.

The party once used to vociferously advocate Hindi but it had kept it on the back burner as it expanded its presence in various non-Hindi speaking states. It is after the BJP gained a comfortable majority across the country that its campaign in this direction became more pronounced.

Notably, Home Minister Amit Shah is among the party's most vocal advocates for the predominantly North Indian language.

As recently as earlier this month, Shah had said that when citizens of different states communicate with each other, "it should be in the language of India." "Now the time has come to make the official language an important part of the unity of the country," he had stated at a Parliamentary Official Language Committee meeting.

In a 2019 tweet which had met with immense backlash, Shah had propounded that Hindi should become part of the Indian identity.

"India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language which should become the identity of India in the world. If one language can unite the country today, it is the widely-spoken Hindi language," he had written on Twitter on the occasion of Hindi Day.