Explained: The National Education Policy 2020 & Reforms it Brings

The new National Educational Policy 2020 revealed on Wednesday, 29 July, seeks to introduce and implement a sea of changes across all levels of education in India, including the essential understanding of education in the country. It also seeks to implement changes in the way the facilitators of such education – schools, colleges and teachers – are trained and how they approach education.

Among other things, the NEP has renamed the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as the Ministry of Education, a sign of the country’s changing focus on education.

The policy is based on the pillars of “access, equity, quality, affordability, accountability” and will transform India into a “vibrant knowledge hub”, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after it was unvelied.

What are the reforms the NEP 2020 aims to bring about and how does it seek to change the landscape of Indian learning? Read on.