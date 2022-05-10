Sourav Ganguly’s Politics is Better Timed Than His Cover Drives

After winning the high-voltage Bengal assembly election, the oath taking ceremony of Chief Minister of Mamata Banerjee was a lowkey affair at the Governor’s house because of the raging Covid-19 second wave. Only 13 persons were invited and Ganguly was one of them.

Just two-months after coming to power for the third consecutive time, Mamata Banerjee for the first time visited Ganguly’s residence in Behala to wish him on his 49th birthday.

Ganguly stated, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a person very close to me.” It did not happen overnight. His position started shifting right after the 2011 election and on most days, his balancing act is even more deft than his cover drives.

From being very close to the top the communist leaders of Bengal, he became close to Banerjee and other senior TMC leaders. In 2013, the Mamata administration instituted an award for the sports personalities Ganguly and tennis ace Leander Paes were conferred the Lifetime Achievement award on the inaugural year.

In 2014, the West Bengal state government allotted him a two-acre plot for an international school in Rajarhat. But in 2020, he returned the land document to the state government because of litigation.

Dalmiya passed away on September 20, 2015, five days later, the chief minister announced that Ganguly will be chief of CAB. Even though CAB is an autonomous private body.

After serving four years at the helm of CAB, in October 2019, post a series of dramatic events, Ganguly was elected 'unanimously' as the president of BCCI, the apex body of cricket administration in India.

Dada became the first cricket captain to function as BCCI President. Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah was made the secretary of the BCCI.

Different political parties, at various junctures tried to woo Ganguly to plunge into electoral politics. But he successfully dodged them and continued dodging them with ease. And while maneuvering he always ensured advancement for himself in terms of position and public image. Not many know Ganguly’s first love was football, cricket came much later.

(Himadri Ghosh is a Kolkata-based journalist reporting on politics and policy in the state of West Bengal. He tweets @onlineghosh. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the authors' own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)