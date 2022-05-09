Viral Photo Shows Women Serving As Men Ate at Ganguly's House; Twitter Reacts
"Thank you so much for showing the world the real picture," reacted one Twitter user.
Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day tour to Kolkata, was invited to dinner at Indian cricket board chief and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's house.
As pictures from the dinner surfaced on social media, the Twitterati were quick to notice that the women of the house, including Dona Ganguly (a renowned dancer and Sourav Ganguly's wife), were serving food as the men ate. The picture obviously went viral and many called out the blatant patriarchy on display.
Read some of the comments:
Apart from the comments on the picture, there were also speculations about Ganguly joining the BJP. He, however, clarified that the dinner wasn't a political move and was purely organised out of courtesy as he shared a bond with the home minister and his son, Jay Shah, who was his former colleague at BCCI.
