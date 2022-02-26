Days of Power: Sourav Ganguly’s Political Game & His Elevation as BCCI President

When will Sourav Ganguly enter politics? And if he does, for whom will he hold his bat? It goes without saying that Ganguly is one of Bengal’s most popular icons and arguably the most powerful man in cricket – India’s religion number 1.

It has been said that all major political parties have tried to rope him in at some point or the other. But Ganguly has always held his cards close to his chest. He has been close to everyone while committing to no one – and has probably only gained from his stand.