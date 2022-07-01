'Vandalism of Office Unfortunate, but I'm Not Angry': Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Last week, the activists of SFI reportedly vandalised Gandhi's office in Kalpetta in Wayanad.

This came after a protest march held by them against the alleged inaction of Gandhi in the issue of buffer zones around Wayanad forests, which is now raging in the hilly district. The SFI students allegedly smashed window panes and destroyed furniture.

Condemning the vandalism by SFI, the Congress too held protests across the state, which turned violent in some areas. The Congress alleged that the violence took place with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayan, however, retorted sharply, saying that everyone in CPI(M) had condemned the attack and also made sure that the SFI workers were immediately arrested.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition Congress in Kerala as a crude bomb was hurled at the headquarters of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Thiruvananthapuram on the night of Thursday, 30 June.