Kerala on High Alert As Country Bomb Hurled at CPI(M) State Headquarters

Tension has escalated between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition Congress in Kerala as a crude bomb was hurled at the headquarters of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night, 30 June.

CCTV visuals show a two-wheeler rider hurling the explosive at AKG Centre at around 11.30 pm. Leaders staying at the centre said they heard a loud blast. A team of experts were rushed to the party’s state headquarters to probe the incident.

Hundreds of functionaries of the party, including senior leaders, too rushed to the spot. Party cadre took out a march in the state capital, raising slogans against the Congress. The Congress leadership in the state has denied any links to the incident. Also, Kerala police have given protection to the party offices of both the CPI(M) and the Congress.