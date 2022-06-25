Protest March at Rahul Gandhi's Office Didn't Have Nod of State Committee: SFI

Panned by the Congress for vandalism at its leader Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Friday, 24 June, denounced the violent protest allegedly by its members and said the march by its district unit did not have the permission from the state committee.

SFI state president K Anusree and state secretary PM Arsho said in a statement stern action will be taken against the organisers of the march.

The Congress Friday condemned the attack on Gandhi's office, blaming it on "SFI goons".