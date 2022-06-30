‘Anti-Household, Regressive’: Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury Slam GST Hike

After the GST Council on Wednesday, 29 June, during its 47th meeting decided to hike tax rates on a dozen goods and services, the proposed surge drew flak from across the political spectrum.

From 18 July, goods and services including unbranded food items will witness a tax surge while services like truck rentals and ropeways will witness a tax decline.

While some politicians have called it an 'apocalypse for households', others have called it 'anti-environmental'.