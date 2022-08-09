Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s New Cabinet & Its Three Controversial Ministers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday defended the induction of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod into the state cabinet, saying the police had given him a clean chit in the case of the TikTok star's death.

Speaking to reporters after the expansion of his ministry, Shinde also said another round of cabinet expansion would take place soon.

"During the MVA (rule), he (Rathod) was given a clean chit. So, he was included in the cabinet. Police had given him a clean chit. If anyone has anything more to say on it, then that can be heard out," Shinde said.

Shinde also rejected claims that some rebel MLAs, including Sanjay Shirsat, were upset over non-inclusion in the cabinet.