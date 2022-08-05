Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Fadnavis in Delhi, CM Eknath Shinde Absent
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn-in as CM and deputy CM, respectively, on 30 June.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Delhi, on Thursday, 4 August, to reportedly discuss the state's Cabinet expansion, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cancelled all his engagements due to ill health.
"The chief minister was feeling unwell due to over exertion in the last few days. So he decided to take a day off to rest," Shinde's office said in a statement.
Shinde and Fadnavis took oath as CM and deputy CM, respectively, on 30 June. Since then, they have been running the state government as a two-member Cabinet.
Shinde and Fadnavis had also visited Delhi on 27 July with a draft of the Cabinet list, as per reports. However, no decision was taken at that time.
In the view of Fadnavis' visit to Delhi, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto took a jibe at Shinde and Fadnavis.
"As reported by media, Mr Eknath Shinde cancels all his programs suddenly citing instructions from doctors to rest, then Mr Devendra Fadnavis rushes to Delhi to finalize ministry. Coincidence of events or evidence of who is dictating the Maharashtra Govt? Join the dots people," Crasto said.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
