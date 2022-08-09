Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Today, Sena Rebels Likely To Get Key Ministries
Currently, CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis are the only ministers in the 40-day-old government.
Over a month after Eknath Shinde took oath as chief minister following a rebellion in the Shiv Sena, the long-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet is set to take place on Tuesday, 9 August.
A dozen ministers will take oath at Tuesday's ceremony at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai at 11 am, an aide of Shinde had told news agency PTI. The next round of expansion would take place later, he added.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had met on Monday evening at the Mumbai residence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the names of the probables to be inducted into the state ministries.
Reports have suggested that Fadnavis was likely to get the home ministry, while some of the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena who had served as ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government are also likely to be appointed to the government.
Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, Sanjay Shirsat, Dada Bhuse, and Sandipan Bhumre from the Shinde faction of the Sena, as well as Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Vikhe Patil, and Sudhir Mungantiwar of the BJP are among the probable candidates for the state Cabinet.
Of the 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, 40 had aligned with Shinde.
Currently, Shinde and Fadnavis are the only two ministers in the 40-day-old government – a state of affairs that has been criticised by the Opposition.
The two had been sworn-in on 30 June, after Shinde launched a revolt in the Sena and formed an alliance with the BJP, leading to the fall of the Sena-Congress-NCP government under Uddhav Thackeray.
Fadnavis and Shinde had visited Delhi multiple times in the recent past over the issue of Cabinet expansion.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.