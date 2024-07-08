'Ram Punished BJP': Kishori Lal Sharma on Defeating Smriti Irani, Political Rise

"My journey began when I used to work in the Punjab Youth Congress and joined through the training programme. A list was made of all the high-potential members of the programme from which 10 people were selected for Amethi. I was one of them. This is how I got associated with Rajiv Gandhi. I have been in Amethi for about 41 years now," said Kishori Lal Sharma, who was recently elected the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

One of the most high-profile seats of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and a seat held by the Gandhi family since 1980, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) breached the fort in 2019 for the first time in four decades.