Karti Chidambaram Interview: 'BJP's Vegetarian Hinduism Failed in Tamil Nadu'

You were one of the few people in the state who was very confident about the performance of the INDIA alliance in Tamil Nadu, despite the BJP having tried hard in the elections with Mr Annamalai as the face. What were the factors that made you think that it is going to be a rout?

See, I have been involved in electoral politics since 1996. So I have a fair sense of what happens on the ground. When you go to Tamil Nadu and speak to people, you will realize that they don't, first and foremost, subscribe to the Hindutva which is being propagated by the BJP. The BJP’s Hindutva, I have said this time and again, is a very North Indian, upper caste, vegetarian Hindutva. And that doesn't gel well with the people of Tamil Nadu. You have to understand that Tamils are the most orthodox Hindus in India. Per square kilometre, we have more temples than any other state in India. We break more coconuts than anybody else. We are the most ritualistic people in India, in fact. So, you can't come and preach Hinduism to us.

And politically in Tamil Nadu also, you must understand, that alliances matter and party vote banks are pretty set, and they are transferable when it comes to an alliance, and that also plays a big part. If you notice the ADMK and the BJP contesting separately, and you know the ADMK is always an underestimated party in Tamil Nadu. And the BJP sometimes thinks that they are a larger political formation than the ADMK and that their votes…that is not true.

The ADMK is not given its due respect because they are a very rural political party. So, the national press somehow diminishes their presence and doesn't really account for their presence. Their vote bank is set. So, for a formation to defeat the DMK, which is again a formidable political party, with a set vote bank and its large alliance, sans the ADMK is impossible. It's electorally impossible.

And, the BJP is a gravely exaggerated political party in Tamil Nadu. I've said this time and again that you're given a megaphone and a magnifying glass to the BJP, so they're always blown beyond proportion. And then, the Delhi media has learned the name of the BJP Tamil Nadu president. I'm sure they can't name the previous president because this current BJP president is all over the place, particularly on social media, and is very liberal with his intemperate quotes to the media.

So, you’re noticing him but that does not translate into a ground game.