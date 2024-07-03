'Raised in a Poor Dalit Family, Married at 18': MP Sanjana Jatav Tells Her Story

Are you confident that you will manage your family and political career in the future as well as you do now?

Yes, absolutely. I will manage it like I did before. My children are still with me. After leaving here, I manage my household chores. If I have to finish cleaning, I do that. When we have guests and visitors, I meet them as well. After finishing all the household work, I sit in the office and listen to people’s problems.

If you visit Bharatpur, it will seem like a big village to you. If you look at the neighbouring areas like Alwar, Dausa, and Karauli-Dholpur, you will see that they have developed. But Bharatpur has never been developed. All the previous leaders did not try and improve the place. There is a heavy water crisis in that region. There is no water for drinking or irrigation. There are no employment opportunities there as such either. Areas like Alwar have factories, so the common people there can at least earn wages to sustain their families. But not in Bharatpur. So, the people move out to places like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and work in big factories. But I will try my best to resolve all of these problems and raise these issues in the Parliament.

I try to balance everything and make time for all aspects of my life and also prioritise the people who have shown faith in me.