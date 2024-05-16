Milind Deora Interview | 'How Do Netas Switch to Parties They Oppose All Along?'

"You know how you tell a smoker to stop smoking because it’s bad for you and they say I don’t care, or they say that they know it’s bad for them but then they light another cigarette. The Congress party has that kind of a problem," said Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora.

When his father Murli Deora, a staunch 'Congressi', became the Mayor of Mumbai in 1977, the Shiv Sena, then heralded by Bal Thackeray had backed him. Milind's recent move to the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, though, came as a surprise for many.

For five decades, the Deoras had been closesly associated with the Gandhis. While Murli Deora went on to become an MP in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and a Union Minister in Dr Manmohan Singh's cabinet, Milind was the Lok Sabha MP twice, a Misister of State, and then the president of Mumbai Congress.