Was Jyotiraditya Scindia Blackmailing Sonia & Rahul For Promotion?

Three important meetings happened in the past six months, that can be considered crucial in the light of the current developments. The first meeting took place at Shobhna Bhartiya's house at a private dinner hosted by her around six months ago. Kamalnath, Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia were together there. Sources reveal that this alleged “peace-brokering” dinner ended in a bitter fight where the three Congress leaders even exchanged unparliamentary phrases. Kamalnath and Digvijay Singh are said to have left even before the dinner was served, while Scindia stayed on.

The second meeting happened between Kamalnath and Scindia in December in Sonia Gandhi’s presence. Kamalnath was unrelenting and refused to make any concessions for Scindia.

In January, Kamalnath and Sonia Gandhi met again to discuss a plan for Scindia. This is when the MP CM relented to give the PCC president post to Scindia. He also did not object to the Rajya Sabha nomination. He only wanted to space these appointments out so it did not seem that Scindia had “won”. This was a significant development since till this moment, Kamalnath had only made a reluctant concession that Scindia could have either Rajya Sabha seat or PCC president post.