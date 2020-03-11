Day After Quitting Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP
Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda on Wednesday, 11 March, a day after he tendered his resignation from the Congress, saying that it was a path that had been drawing itself out over the last year.
The resignation of Scindia, followed by the resignations of 22 MLAs loyal to him, has pushed the 15-month-old Madhya Pradesh government led by Kamal Nath to the brink.
In a bid to keep its flock together, the state Congress decided to shift its 95 MLAs to Jaipur. Meanwhile, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh claimed on Wednesday that 13 out of the 22 rebel MLAs have assured that they are not leaving the Congress.
