Day After Quitting Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP

Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda on Wednesday, 11 March, a day after he tendered his resignation from the Congress, saying that it was a path that had been drawing itself out over the last year.

The resignation of Scindia, followed by the resignations of 22 MLAs loyal to him, has pushed the 15-month-old Madhya Pradesh government led by Kamal Nath to the brink.