We Are Not Keeping Quiet: Digvijaya Singh on Scindia’s Resignation

Thirteen of the 22 rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have given an assurance that "they are not leaving the Congress", senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday, 11 March, expressing confidence that the Kamal Nath-led government in the state will win a floor test.

"We are not keeping quiet. We are not sleeping," Singh told PTI a day after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and 22 MLAs submitted their resignations from the Assembly in Madhya Pradesh.