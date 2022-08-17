WB Cattle Scam: CBI Grills Arrested TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's Accountant

CBI on Wednesday, 17 August, grilled arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's accountant at their temporary camp office in Bolpur as a part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior officer of the agency said.

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths grilled for two hours Mondal's accountant Manish Kothari and two officials of the bank where the TMC leader has several bank accounts, he said.