Journalist Rana Ayyub Approaches Delhi HC Against ED Attaching Funds

Ayyub also said that during the second wave, she was in talks with NGOS to up a makeshift COVID hospital for which she created a fixed deposit of Rs 50 lakh. She was also in talks with a medical facility introduced by Ketto.

She added, “The remaining amount, which comes to little less than Rs 50 lakh is also accounted for as I had made a fixed deposit of Rs 50 lakh for the field hospital, which I have stated above. I reiterate that my claims are supported by documents which I have placed before the authorities.”

She also said that no foreign donations were received by her or the two designated bank accounts as all the donations were received first in Ketto’s bank account which would send the amount for relief campaigns in Indian currency.