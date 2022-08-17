ADVERTISEMENT

Calcutta HC Grants Interim Bail to 3 Jharkhand MLAs for 3 Months

The MLAs were expelled by Congress which claimed that there was an attempt by the BJP to topple the Jharkhand govt.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, 17 August, granted interim bail for three months, till November, to the three Jharkhand MLAs who were arrested by West Bengal Police on 30 July with Rs 49 lakh cash and have been in the custody of CID ever since.

The MLAs were expelled by the Congress which claimed that there was an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple the government in Jharkhand.

The Congress party is a part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government in Jharkhand.

Conditions Laid by the HC

Meanwhile, the MLAs have been told to visit the investigation officer every week and deposit their passports.

Further, the high court has directed the MLAs to not leave Kolkata and also provide a bond of Rs one lakh each.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police will continue the investigation.

