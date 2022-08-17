Calcutta HC Grants Interim Bail to 3 Jharkhand MLAs for 3 Months

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, 17 August, granted interim bail for three months, till November, to the three Jharkhand MLAs who were arrested by West Bengal Police on 30 July with Rs 49 lakh cash and have been in the custody of CID ever since.

The MLAs were expelled by the Congress which claimed that there was an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple the government in Jharkhand.

The Congress party is a part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government in Jharkhand.