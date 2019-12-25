Raghubar Das Charged for ‘Objectionable’ Remarks on Soren’s Caste

An FIR has been registered against caretaker Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das for allegedly making "objectionable" remarks on JMM working president Hemant Soren's caste, police in Jharkhand’s Jamtara said on Wednesday, 25 December.

Based on a complaint lodged by Soren on 19 December, a preliminary probe into the matter was conducted by Sub-Divisional police officer Arvind Upadhyay and then the FIR was registered at Mihijam police station, Jamtara SP Anshuman Kumar said.