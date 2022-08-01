From Arrest of MLAs to Alleged Coup: What Really Happened in Jharkhand & Howrah?
Rs 49 lakh was recovered from the MLAs. It is being alleged that this would've been used to topple the government.
The arrest of three Jharkhand Congress MLAs in Howrah by the West Bengal police has sparked a political furore with the party accusing the BJP of trying to topple its government in Jharkhand. The MLAs were intercepted by the Howrah Police with cash amounting to Rs. 49 lakhs on Saturday, 30 July.
We look at the chronology of what transpired.
July 30: Intercept and Arrest
On Saturday evening, the Howrah police arrested three Jharkhand Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari (Jamtara), Rajesh Kachhap (Khijri) and Naman Bixal Kongari (Kolebira) along with two others who were travelling in an SUV.
They were arrested after cash amounting to Rs 49 lakh was found in the car, which belonged to Ansari as per the license plate. The Howrah police claimed that they had received a tip-off which prompted them to search all the vehicles in the area, and that led to the intercept.
Sources claim that it was the West Bengal CID, which tipped off the Howrah police. The West Bengal CID had got the information from its Jharkhand counterpart, according to the same sources.
They were arrested on NH-16 at Ranihati near Howray as they were reportedly travelling from Jharkhand’s Jamtara to East Midnapore’s Mandarmoni by road. Upon interrogation, the MLAs claimed that they were in Kolkata to buy sarees from Burrabazar for a tribal festival.
According to police sources, the MLAs had travelled to Guwahati on Friday and returned to Jharkhand on Saturday following which they were heading to Bengal. The MLAs reportedly told the police that they were en route to Mandarmoni in East Midnapore to spend some leisurely time.
Local media has reported that the MLAs spent a very short time at a hotel on Sudder street and even visited a café near the hotel, on Saturday. There are no records of them checking in because the MLAs reportedly just wanted to use the washroom and the owner of the hotel had asked his staff to let them use one of the rooms.
Police sources also claim that there might have been more cars carrying cash which have probably escaped.
Meanwhile, a political slugfest had already started after a section of opposition leaders especially Congress called it the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’, an effort to topple the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress coalition government in Jharkhand.
July 31: Suspension and Political Ploy
The Congress party was quick to suspend the three MLAs after they were arrested under sections of the prevention of corruption act. They were interrogated by the Howrah police for almost 24 hours.
Police sources claimed that answers about their whereabouts were dubious.
The Howrah Court sentenced the three MLAs and two others who were arrested to a 10-day police custody. The case was transferred from the police to the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID).
What added fuel to the political fire was another Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal claiming that he too was approached by the three said MLAs to help them topple the coalition government. He posted a letter alleging a conspiracy, and naming Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma. This was the first time since the row started that a BJP leader was publicly named.
Jaimangal even logdged a police complaint stating the same.
Even topmost persons of Congress keep in touch with me. We don't talk about politics but being in a party for over 22 years, we keep in touch. I don't know why an FIR was filed on this.Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister
The Congress in Jharkhand however claimed that their government is “safe and stable”.
PIL-man Rajiv Kumar Arrested
On the same day, lawyer Rajiv Kumar, who had filed a PIL against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over alleged mining irregularities, was arrested by the Kolkata police at a mall in Kolkata. He was allegedly blackmailing a Kolkata-based businessman for Rs. 10 crores to withdraw a PIL. The amount was allegedly negotiated to 1 crore.
The first instalment of the exchange was happening at the mall when he was caught red-handed. He has been sent to 6 days police custody.
However, it is not yet known whether the two arrests are related in any way.
