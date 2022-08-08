'No Hope Left in Supreme Court': Kapil Sibal Slams Recent Judgements

Further, he slammed the Court for assigning sensitive cases to "select judges," thereby ensuring the outcome even before the case is heard.

He was referring to the judgements passed by the court regarding the Zakia Jafari plea in the 2002 Gujarat Riots case, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the plea seeking independent investigation into alleged incidents of extra-judicial killings of 17 tribals by security forces in Chattisgarh.

Condemning the verdict of the apex court in all these cases, he said that a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, now retired, had passed all these judgements.

Sibal had appeared for Zakia Jafri and for petitioners challenging provisions of the PMLA Act.

“…The reality is such that any sensitive matter which we know has a problem is placed before certain judges and we know the outcome," he said.

Proposing a solution, the senior advocate said that the situation will not change unless people change their mindset.

“In India, people fall at the feet of the powerful. But the time has come for the people to come out and demand protection of their rights,” Sibal said.

"Independence is only possible when we stand up for our own rights and demand that independence," he added.

(With inputs from ANI.)