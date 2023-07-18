'INDIA' vs BJP: 5 Big Takeaways From the Opposition and NDA Meetings

Irrespective of who wins in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tuesday, 18 July, will be remembered as a historic day that laid down the battle lines.

On the one hand, 26 Opposition parties came together in Bengaluru and announced the formation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA.

On the other hand, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had a massively expanded meeting, with as many as 38 parties in attendance.

Here are five key takeaways from the two meetings and what they mean in the build-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.