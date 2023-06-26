Opposition Unity: Why the Real Test Isn't 'AAP vs Congress' But Uttar Pradesh

The Opposition meet in Patna on 23 June was a success for two big reasons. First, it was attended by 32 leaders from 15 political parties including 10 current and former CMs. Second and more important, the parties decided to meet again in July to talk about seat sharing and a common programme.

The only major pinprick was the Aam Aadmi Party's demand that the Congress take a stand on the Centre's ordinance curtailing its powers.

Though the 'AAP vs Congress' war of words occupied considerable space in the media and is likely to do so in future, that actually isn't the main challenge for the Opposition parties. The main challenge for the is actually Uttar Pradesh.

This is what this piece is going to argue.