'To Save Democracy': Oppn Alliance Named 'INDIA'; 11-Member Panel To Be Formed

The next meeting will be held in Mumbai where the 11 committee members will be elected.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
The second day of talks among 26 Opposition parties concluded in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 18 July, with the new alliance being named 'INDIA' or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

"Everybody has agreed to have one name for the alliance. Earlier, we were called the UPA. Now we will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance - INDIA," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said.

In a joint press conference with leaders from other political parties, Kharge said that "together, we will solve many problems of the country," adding that an 11-member coordination committee will be set up soon.

"The next meeting will be held in Mumbai where the 11 committee members will be elected," he said.

Kharge added: "One secretariat will be set up for campaign management and other committees will be set up in Delhi for specific issues since it is the capital and it is convenient for everybody."

Speaking about seat-sharing in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he added that the 11-member committee and leaders of the member political parties will discuss and come to a consensus.

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said, "Chak De! INDIA," referring to the new alliance.

Shiva Sena (UDT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also tweeted, "So 2024 will be Team INDIA Vs Team NDA Chak De, INDIA!"

Topics:  Bengaluru   Opposition alliance 

