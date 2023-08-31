The third meeting of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) coalition of Opposition parties begins in Mumbai on 31 August. This is the first meeting of the coalition in a state that is not ruled by one of their constituents.

The previous meetings were hosted by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna and the Karnataka Congress in Bengaluru.

The Mumbai meet is being hosted jointly by the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, both parties that have faced splits allegedly at the BJP's behest.

It is in this context that the INDIA coalition managed to dodge a landmine in the run-up to the Mumbai meet.

What was this landmine?

What are the likely expected outcomes from the Mumbai meet?

We will try and answer these two questions in this piece.