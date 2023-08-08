One of the most significant moments during the debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha was the presence of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who came in a wheelchair to cast his vote against the draft amendment.

His presence received an overwhelming response from the Aam Aadmi Party, whose government in Delhi is likely to be affected by the passage of the Bill.

Several AAP leaders took to Twitter to express their gratitude to Dr Singh. Some of their volunteers even posted Tweets 'apologising' to the former PM for 'making fun of him' when he was in power.

However, the BJP accused the Congress of forcing Dr Singh to come for a vote 'despite his health'.