Silly Souls Row: Goa Excise Dept To Hear Complaint Against Restaurant Today

Amid a growing controversy surrounding Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter, Goa's excise commissioner will on Friday, 29 July, hear a complaint on alleged irregularities in the licensing of an upmarket restaurant in Assagao.

The restaurant 'Silly Souls Cafe and Bar' is allegedly operated by Irani's daughter Zoish Irani.

The complaint filed by lawyer-activist Aires Rodrigues alleged that the licence to run the restaurant was obtained "illegally" and that it was renewed this year in the name of a person who died in 2021.

In a notice, Excise Commissioner Narayan Gad said that he will hear the complaint at the Goa Raj Kar Bhavan in Altinho at 11 am on Friday.