Silly Souls Row: Goa Excise Dept To Hear Complaint Against Restaurant Today
The restaurant is allegedly operated by Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish Irani.
Amid a growing controversy surrounding Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter, Goa's excise commissioner will on Friday, 29 July, hear a complaint on alleged irregularities in the licensing of an upmarket restaurant in Assagao.
The restaurant 'Silly Souls Cafe and Bar' is allegedly operated by Irani's daughter Zoish Irani.
The complaint filed by lawyer-activist Aires Rodrigues alleged that the licence to run the restaurant was obtained "illegally" and that it was renewed this year in the name of a person who died in 2021.
In a notice, Excise Commissioner Narayan Gad said that he will hear the complaint at the Goa Raj Kar Bhavan in Altinho at 11 am on Friday.
What's the Controversy?
On 21 July, the excise commissioner had issued a show-cause notice to Silly Souls Cafe and Bar based on the complaint filed by Rodrigues.
Rodrigues, in his complaint, said that the excise rules in Goa allow a bar licence to be issued only to an existing restaurant, but that norms were violated in the present case.
"The excise department, on 18th February 2021, in rank violation of law issued a licence for retail sale of foreign liquor for consumption on the premises along with another licence for retail sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and country liquor to the outlet without the required restaurant licence being in place," the complaint had said.
Furthermore, contending that Silly Souls Cafe and Bar doesn't even have a restaurant licence to operate in the state, the lawyer alleged that the excise department had "bent the rules" to accord the licence for foreign liquor and Indian-made foreign liquor to the owners.
According to the excise commissioner's show-cause notice, the restaurant's liquor licence was renewed in June but the licence holder had passed away on 17 May 2021.
Soon after the development, the Congress party had strongly criticised Smriti Irani, demanding that the minister be sacked over the allegations against her daughter.
Irani, who has categorically denied the claims, has asked the Opposition party to tender an unconditional written apology and withdraw the allegations with immediate effect.
"The allegation that my daughter runs an illegal bar is malicious, with the intent not only to assassinate her character, but also to politically malign me," the Union minister of women and child development had said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.