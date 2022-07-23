'Sack Smriti Irani,' Demands Congress as Her Daughter Faces 'Illegal Bar' Notice

Noting that it was a "very serious issue," the Congress shared a copy of the show cause notice given to the bar and said that the excise official who gave the notice was reportedly being transferred after pressure from authorities.

"The licence by Smriti Irani's daughter is in the name of a person who died in May 2021, and the licence was taken in June 2022 in Goa. But the person in whose name the licence is had died 13 months ago. This is illegal," Pawan Khera told reporters.

"Was the illegal act carried out without her knowledge or influence?" Khera asked on Saturday. He added that the restaurant was now being guarded by private agencies and bouncers to keep the media away. "We want to know who was behind this illegal exercise," he said.