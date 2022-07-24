Silly Souls Row: What’s the Controversy Surrounding Smriti Irani’s Daughter?

A new political row has erupted between the Congress party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani, with the spotlight on the workings of a posh restaurant – the Silly Souls Cafe and Bar, allegedly operated by Irani's daughter Zoish Irani in Goa's Assagao.

The establishment landed in controversy after it was found that its owners had renewed the restaurant's liquor licence using the name of a deceased person.

Meanwhile, Irani has defended her daughter saying that “my 18-year-old daughter is studying…my 18-year-old daughter does not run an illegal bar.”

However, piercing her defence, several Congress workers have shared videos of food critic Kunal Vijayakar’s show Khane Mein Kya Hai, in which he went to the same restaurant to try out the menu.

So, what’s the controversy? What has the Congress party said? How has Irani defended her daughter? Here’s the low-down.