'Rashtrapatni' Row: BJP Slams Cong for Insulting Murmu; Sonia Says 'Apologised'
The BJP demanded an apology from the Congress after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called President Murmu "rashtrapatni."
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 28 July, mounted a fierce attack on the Congress, demanding an apology after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called President Droupadi Murmu "rashtrapatni."
In a shouting match in the Lok Sabha on Thursday morning, Union Minister Smriti Irani demanded an apology from interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for Chowdhury's remarks.
"A Congress MP called the rashtrapati (president) 'rashtrapatni' yesterday and insulted her. The Congress is not able to digest that a tribal daughter of a poor home has become president," Irani said.
"Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post."Union Minister Smriti Irani
She could be heard saying "Maafi maango!" (Ask for forgiveness) over and over again in a live feed from the Lower House of Parliament, where Gandhi was in attendance.
"He has already apologised," Sonia Gandhi told reporters outside soon after the House was adjourned due to the ruckus.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha AR Chowdhury, who hails from West Bengal, had stated earlier on Thursday morning that the 'rashtrapatni' remark was a "slip of the tongue" and that the BJP was "making a mountain out of a molehill."
Chowdhury has requested the speaker of the House to give him a chance to address the Floor on the allegations made against him.
'Deliberately Sexist': Nirmala Sitharaman
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Chowdhury made a "sexist insult" and that "rashtrapati is a gender agnostic word."
"It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the president of India and the country," Sitharaman said.
Women MPs of the BJP, including the finance minister and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Shobha Karandlaje, held placards and raised slogans at the Parliament, seeking an apology from the Congress over Chowdhury's remark.
"This is an insult to the tribal people of the country and the president of India. He should immediately apologize. Sonia Gandhi should also apologize for appointing someone like him," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Chowdhury had made the 'accidental' remark while speaking to the media during his party's protests over a host of issues.
