'Rashtrapatni' Row: BJP Slams Cong for Insulting Murmu; Sonia Says 'Apologised'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 28 July, mounted a fierce attack on the Congress, demanding an apology after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called President Droupadi Murmu "rashtrapatni."

In a shouting match in the Lok Sabha on Thursday morning, Union Minister Smriti Irani demanded an apology from interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for Chowdhury's remarks.

"A Congress MP called the rashtrapati (president) 'rashtrapatni' yesterday and insulted her. The Congress is not able to digest that a tribal daughter of a poor home has become president," Irani said.