Farmers Protest: MPs From UK & Canada Show Support, Slam Modi Govt

In the US, so far, the response has been comparatively muted. The only one to openly come out is lawyer and Republican Party official Harmeet K Dhillon.

She wrote this on Twitter:

“As the Punjab-born descendant of farmers, my heart breaks to see Punjabi farmers assaulted for protesting Indian govt's pro-big-corporation farm bill that will destroy their farms, way of life, and culture. Hear them, meet with them, & compromise, P.M. Modi.

And for the peanut gallery, I have relatives who farm the land in Punjab. I'm confident they know what's best for them and don't need to be told that by central government bean-counters. At a minimum, in the vaunted democracy of India, they have a right to protest & be heard.”

The support of these leaders is the result of a great deal of advocacy done by activist groups in these countries in support of the protests in India. Leaders like Jagmeet Singh and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi have criticised the Modi government in the past as well on issues like Kashmir and violence against minorities.

It is important to note that the support for farmers and criticism of the Modi government's handling of the protests, hasn't just come from politicians of Punjabi origin like Dhesi, Gill, Jagmeet Singh, Gurratan Singh and Sara Singh but also from others like Jack Harris, John McDonnell, Kevin Yarde and Andrea Horwath.

However, almost all the leaders who have spoken out are from Opposition parties within their respective countries. It remains to be seen if this would translate into any international pressure on the Modi government.