Killed in Kabul, Trolled in India: Why Bigots Love to Hate Sikhs

In any crisis or natural calamity, the Sikh community has consistently stepped forward to help those in need. The humanitarian contribution of Sikhs far outweighs their minuscule population in the world.

Despite this, the community has faced some of the worst pogroms, hate crimes, terror attacks and religious discrimination.

This was evident on Wednesday, 25 March as well. Terrorists bombed a gurdwara in Afghanistan’s Kabul, killing 27 Sikhs. ISIS has taken responsibility for the attack.

Soon after the attack, the community had to face a very different kind of onslaught in India, which is home to the largest number of Sikhs in the world. Instead of expressing solidarity with Sikhs, Hindutva supporters took to social media to add insult to the community. And their target was the Sikh practice of langar.

Taunting Sikhs for serving langar to Muslim protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted, “What will those were distributing langar at Shaheen Bagh be thinking?”