The Quint’s Newsletter: Facebook Courting Controversy, Again

Facebook has a new update.

The social media giant’s India operations are under the scanner (yet again) following The Wall Street Journal's report on alleged pro-BJP bias of its top executive – and its failure to act on hate speech propagated by the party leaders.

The news whipped up a frenzy on social media as well as among lawmakers and political parties. A hackneyed press response from Facebook followed.

Faced with yet another crisis, the platform reiterated that it does “prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence” and that the policies are enforced “globally without regard to anyone's political position or party affiliation”. It, however, has done little to quell the storm of criticism and allegations.

Almost on cue, the issue of hate speech took a sharp political turn with the BJP launching a barrage of attacks on the Congress – and vice versa.