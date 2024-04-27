27 Cases, 1 Notice, No Action: What Did EC Do on Complaints Against PM Modi?

These complaints by the political parties against Prime Minister Modi alleged that in a communally-charged speech at a rally, he claimed that if voted to power, the Congress would distribute citizens’ property among “infiltrators”.

"When the Congress-led government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right over the country’s assets. This means that they will distribute wealth to those who have more children and those who are infiltrators. Is this acceptable to you?" the Prime Minister said in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Sunday, 21 April.

He added: "The Congress manifesto is saying that they will calculate the gold of the mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute it. Manmohan Singh’s government had said that Muslims have the first right on property. Brothers and sisters, these urban Naxal thoughts will not let even your mangalsutra escape, they will go this far.”

Section I(1) of the MCC states: No party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.

The EC has asked BJP to respond to its notice by 29 April. Banswara, where the Prime Minister delivered the speech is scheduled to vote in the second phase of polling on Friday, 26 April.