BJP Wins Surat Lok Sabha Seat Unopposed; Congress Pick Rejected, Others Withdraw

The Congress party, however, has alleged that the BJP's candidate's election is an "attack" on India's democratic values.

"The Election Officer of Surat rejected the nomination of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani over discrepancies in verification of signatures of three proposers. On similar grounds, officials reject the nomination of Suresh Padsala, the Congress' substitute candidate from Surat. Congress Party is left without a candidate," alleged Jairam Ramesh, party's General Secretary in-charge of communications.