Delhi HC Orders Subramanian Swamy To Hand Over Delhi Bungalow Within 6 Weeks

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 14 September, directed BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to hand over the possession of his government bungalow to the estate officer within six weeks.

Justice Yashwant Varma observed that the bungalow was allotted for five years and that duration has ended.

The high court rejected Swamy's petition seeking reallotment of the same bungalow which was allotted to him on 15 January 2016 in light of security threats to him.