Woman Withdraws HC Plea to Stop Friend From Travelling to Europe for Euthanasia

On 10 August, the woman had filed a plea stating that her friend, a Noida-based man, was suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome since 2014, and was looking to travel to Switzerland for physician-assisted suicide (or euthanasia).

She sought to prevent that from happening by requesting the court for a direction to the Indian government to not grant emigration clearance to the man.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a serious, long-term illness that affects many body systems, resulting in the patients not being able to do their usual day-to-day activities.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)