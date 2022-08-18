Woman Withdraws HC Plea to Stop Friend From Travelling to Europe for Euthanasia
The friend, suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, was "deeply traumatised" by the woman filing the case.
A Bengaluru-based woman who had filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court to prevent her friend from travelling to Switzerland in a reported bid for euthanasia withdrew her plea on Thursday, 18 August.
Advocate Subhash Chandran, the woman's counsel, apprised Justice Yashwant Varma that he was instructed to withdraw the plea by the woman as her friend, who is suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and on whom she had sought the travel ban, was "deeply traumatised" by her filing of the case, LiveLaw reported.
Further, the high court has reportedly ordered the Registry to mask all personal details of the man from judicial records.
Background
On 10 August, the woman had filed a plea stating that her friend, a Noida-based man, was suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome since 2014, and was looking to travel to Switzerland for physician-assisted suicide (or euthanasia).
She sought to prevent that from happening by requesting the court for a direction to the Indian government to not grant emigration clearance to the man.
As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a serious, long-term illness that affects many body systems, resulting in the patients not being able to do their usual day-to-day activities.
