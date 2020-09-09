‘Remove Amit Malviya By 10 Sep’: Subramanian Swamy Gives Ultimatum

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has gone up against his own party's IT cell and its in-charge Amit Malviya, as he called for the latter's removal by Thursday, 10 September.

"By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself," Swamy tweeted on Wednesday.