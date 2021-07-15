HC Asks Sushant Singh's Father, Nyay: The Justice Makers to Try & Settle Dispute
Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh sought an injunction against films based on the actor's life.
The Delhi High Court has suggested that Sushant Singh Rajput's father and the makers of a film, supposedly based on late Sushant's life, should try and settle the dispute. In April, Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh approached the Court and sought an injunction against any film, publication, etc. based on the late actor's life, including Nyay: The Justice.
Justice Talwant Singh heard Kishore Singh's appeal against the single-judge order refusing to stay Nyay: The Justice's release. He said, "Talk to each other and see if it can be worked out."
However, Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who was heading the bench, said that the case doesn't seem like one that can be settled.
Senior advocate Jayant Mehta representing Kishore Singh said that they will try to resolve the issue 'independent of the proceedings'. Senior advocate Chander Lall, appearing for the film's director, agreed and said that they had 'no intention to take advantage'.
The Court also gave the filmmakers one week to respond to Kishore Singh's application seeking a stay on further publication and circulation of the film. The Court also noted that the relief should also be filed before the single-judge since the application had documents which were absent in the earlier appeal.
Senior advocate Lall pointed out that the single-judge's judgement allows Kishore Singh to come back to it once the film has been released in case he has any grievances. Senior advocate Mehta stated that the documents support his client's stance and thus, they would like to approach the division bench instead.
Mehta also argued against the single judge's ruling that celebrity rights cease to exist in case of death. He added that giving a disclaimer at the film's start was not enough, and said that actors associated with the films had allegedly said, in interviews, that the film was inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's life.
Nyay: The Justice is an upcoming drama directed by Dilip Gulati and produced by Sarla A. Saraogi and Rahul Sharma. The film stars Zuber K. Khan and Shreya Shukla in the lead.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.